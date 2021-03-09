Maui residents evacuated after officials feared dam breach

HONOLULU (AP) — Heavy rains have prompted evacuations after fear that a dam might breach on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Officials initially thought that the Kaupakalua Dam in the community of Haiku was breached by flood waters but said an inspection later showed it did not. They asked people to to stay away from their homes because flood advisories are still in effect Tuesday for Maui and the rest of Hawaii’s islands. More than 13 inches of rain fell Monday. Maui county officials said about six homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. Water flowed over the top of the dam’s reservoir.