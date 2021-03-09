Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell lead historic DGA nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have been nominated for outstanding directorial achievement by the Directors Guild, marking the first time two women have ever competed in the awards. The 73rd Annual DGA Awards, considered a strong indicator of directing honors at the Academy Awards, announced nominees Tuesday. Zhao was nominated for her acclaimed “Nomadland” and Fennell for her directorial debut, the dark revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman.” Also nominated were Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7″) and David Fincher (“Mank”). The Directors Guild Awards will be held virtually April 20.