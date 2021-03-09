China investigating in-air brawl between pilot, steward

BEIJING (AP) — China’s aviation regulator is investigating a reported fistfight between the captain and chief steward aboard a domestic passenger flight last month. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said late Monday that it takes the reported incident extremely seriously and was collecting further information. It said any behavior endangering flight safety would be “dealt with strictly.” Chinese media reports say the plane’s captain became angry after emerging from the bathroom to find a first-class passenger waiting directly outside. The captain accused the steward of not doing their job properly, and the two exchanged blows. The steward reportedly suffered a broken hand and the captain a chipped tooth.