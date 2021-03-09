Central Wisconsinites enjoy the warmer temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The temperatures hit 60 degrees on Tuesday bringing out area residents to enjoy the warmer weather.

The downtown Wausau 400 block had people dining outside, walking dogs, and strolling the sidewalks. Residents said the weather makes them excited about fresh fruit hitting the stores, local vendors, and concerts downtown.

A local business owner said she enjoys multiple things about the nice weather.

"Being able to walk my dog, short sleeves, and the fresh air in my lungs," Deb Bruschert said.

She said the weather felt more like May in Wisconsin, not March, noting that usually there is slush from melting snow and ice, not grass and warm temperatures.