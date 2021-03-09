BTS on 1st Grammy nod: ‘It’s hard to express in words’

NEW YORK (AP) — BTS’ “Dynamite” exploded on the Billboard charts and helped the K-pop all-stars land their first Grammy nomination, but they said the song that changed their careers almost didn’t happen. BTS originally had plans to do another stadium tour, but the coronavirus pandemic hit. Stuck at home, they recorded “Dynamite” to cheer up their isolated fans, and their gift to fans is now a gift to them. BTS is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammys, pitting their hit against hits from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa. The band will also perform at Sunday’s show.