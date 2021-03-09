Bangladesh TV hires country’s 1st transgender news anchor

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladeshi satellite television station has hired the country’s first transgender news anchor, saying it hopes the appointment will help change society. Tashnuva Anan Shishir read a three-minute news bulletin in her debut on Dhaka-based Boishakhi TV on Monday, International Women’s Day. She cried after she finished as her colleagues applauded and cheered. Growing up, she says she was teased and bullied by family members and neighbors. She left home to live a solitary life in the capital, where she began studying public health at a university. Many transgender people in Bangladesh face social isolation, sexual abuse and other forms of harassment. Finding employment is very difficult.