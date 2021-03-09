14 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Fourteen African migrants, including nine women and four children, perished at dawn on Tuesday off the Tunisian coast after their boat carrying 93 people sank. A spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard told the AP that their bodies were recovered by relief units who came to the scene of the tragedy four miles from the port of Sfax in southern Tunisia. He said that a second boat also ran aground in the same area and rescue teams have so far rescued a total of 139 migrants, all of them from sub-Saharan countries apart from two Tunisians.