Yellen says women face many obstacles in economics careers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury Department, says women seeking to pursue careers in economics face a number of obstacles from the way beginning economics courses are taught to overly aggressive questioning in college seminars. Yellen was appearing at an event with Kristalena Georgieva, the second woman to head the International Monetary Fund. Both spoke at the event recognizing International Women’s Day and discussed the obstacles they faced embarking on economics careers, a profession where even today, women are in a distinct minority to men.