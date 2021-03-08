Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude’s kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Attorneys for the five children of Chicago resident Daniel Prude have announced a federal lawsuit against the city of Rochester, New York, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations. The 41-year-old Black man died after being restrained by police during a mental health episode in March 2020. The suit in U.S. District Court announced Monday cites the actions of the Rochester police and what it calls an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government. A grand jury in February declined to charge the officers. Police initially described Prude’s death as a drug overdose. A medical examiner called it a homicide and cited PCP as a factor.