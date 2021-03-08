Watchdog investigator files lawsuit over parole board case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An employee of Virginia’s government watchdog agency is suing her boss, alleging she faced retaliation after coming forward with details of perceived wrongdoing arising from an investigation of the state parole board. Jennifer Moschetti said in a lawsuit filed Monday that she was put on “pre-disciplinary leave” just days after she sought to come forward to state lawmakers as a whistleblower. Moschetti alleges that her boss, Michael Westfall, suspended her in an effort in her words — “to insulate his own position” as state inspector general. A spokeswoman for Westfall declined comment. The lawsuit is the latest development in a controversy surrounding the board for nearly a year.