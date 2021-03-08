US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans involved in peace talks say the Biden administration has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to the country’s warring sides for review and told them to come to Turkey in coming weeks ready to move on it. The draft was obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. The document outlines the terms of a cease-fire and its enforcement. It also calls for the protection of the rights of women, children and minorities and envisions a truth and reconciliation commission aimed at healing 42 years of conflict.