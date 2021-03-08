Trivia returns to Stevens Point this spring with UFO themed contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The worlds largest trivia is returning to UW-Stevens Point (UWSP).

This year marks 51 years of trivia, and the community will celebrate with UFO-themed "Raid on Trivia 51." It's going to be held April 16-18 on WWSP-90.

It's exciting for residents, alumni and trivia fanatics worldwide, after the spring 2020 contest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re grateful for all the support from our Trivia players over the years. We’re so excited to bring them their favorite weekend of the year,” says trivia contest coordinator Jim “The Oz” Oliva.

According to the press release, teams can gather virtually or in-person and register through the trivia website starting Monday, March 15.

The contest begins at 6 pm on Friday, April 16 with a break from midnight to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday night. Teams answer eight questions an hour for 38 hours throughout the weekend.

The trivia contest is the nonprofit student-run radio station largest fundraiser.