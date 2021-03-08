Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

KEELUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has visited a naval base to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China. In remarks during her visit to the 131st Flotilla in the northern port of Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of servicemembers “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country,” adding that, “We can’t yield any single inch of our land.” Her visit comes amid stepped-up Chinese military exercises and near-daily incursions by Chinese military aircraft into airspace close to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday also demanded the Biden administration reverse what he called former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan.