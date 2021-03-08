Springtime brings an increased risk of wildfires

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is recommending that people finish any vegetation burning before the snow melts.

Grasses, pine needles, and leaf litter can dry out and become a hazard.

People that live in areas that were impacted by storms, such as Langlade and Oconto counties as well as other areas still dealing with massive amounts of downed trees from storms in 2019, should pay extra attention if they plan to burn.

"Spring is the most critical fire season in Wisconsin and accounts for over two thirds of our wildfires each year. It begins shortly after the snow cover disappears and usually ends right as vegetation starts greening up," said Rich Lietz the Oconto Falls Team leader in the Division of Forestry for the DNR.

Rich also says that weather is the most important factor when it comes to how fires start and spread, and that temperature, humidity, wind, and precipitation are all key components.

More information on how you can obtain a burn permit can be found here.