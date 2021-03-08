Springlike days ahead

While we are still a few weeks away from the first day of spring, it will begin feeling like the new season for the start of this week. Expect to see quite a few 50 degree temperatures and some decent rain as well.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer and nice!

High: 53 Wind: WNW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Ch. Patchy fog

Low: 31 Wind: Calm to SE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, with record warmth possible. Chance of a few rain showers late at night.

High: 58

Today will be an extremely pleasant day outside with plenty of sunshine once again and temperatures in the 50s for much of the state. Right now we are still in moderate high pressure, therefore conditions will be dry for today and tomorrow.

While Tuesday will be a bit breezy, I'm sure many won't mind as we have record breaking temperatures in the forecast. Many cities will be in the mid to upper 50s with the possibility of a few spots in SW Wisconsin to hit 60 degrees. The current high temperature record for Tuesday in Wausau is 54 set back in 1977 and the current forecast puts us at 58 for a daytime high. Tuesday evening as low pressure moves towards the state, clouds will begin to develop, and there is a 40% chance for rain showers to develop overnight. Regardless, even if Tuesday night is dry there is plenty of rain on the way for the day after.

Wednesday will be quite the soaker with a large swath of rain showers moving through the area in the daytime hours. Rain total estimates place .4 to .7 inches of rain to fall across the state, so it will likely rain for a large portion of the day with periods of rain falling as moderate to heavy. Additionally, while the chance is small at the moment, there is a possibility for a few rumbles of thunder as a chance for storms to develop. While not raining, the day will be cloudy with a chance of patch fog and breezy with winds around 10-20 miles an hour. The high temperature on Wednesday will once again be in the mid to lower 50s.

Waking up Thursday morning you may see a few leftover sprinkles but the majority of the rain will have pushed out of the state overnight. The day will start quite cloudy but turn to partly cloudy or even mostly sunny just before sundown. Thursday will also be a bit cooler, dropping back down to the mid 40s however still will be milder than the average early March day.

The next few days (Fri/Sat) will continue with low 40 degree temperatures and we should see plenty of sunshine once again. The next chance of precipitation will be on Sunday evening where a wintery mix is possible.

Enjoy the springlike week ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 8-March 2021

On this day in weather history:

1988 - A cold front brought wintry weather to the north central U.S. Snowfall totals in northwestern Minnesota ranged up to eight inches at Roseau and Hallock. Winds in South Dakota gusted to 61 mph at Brookings. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)