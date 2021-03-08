Plover man charged with OWI with kids in the vehicle

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Plover man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence with kids in the vehicle, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

They said it happened at 6:58 p.m. Sunday.

A press release from state patrol said Jared Nagel was driving in Marathon County after a dispute at the bar at Granite Peak Ski Resort.

They said there were two kids under the age of 16 in the car at the time he was pulled over. Nagel was arrested for his fourth OWI offense.

He's also charged with battery and disorderly conduct in regards to the situation at Granite Peak. That's being investigated by the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.