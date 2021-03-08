Pakistan: Police kill 5 suspected separatists in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department says police have killed five suspected separatists in a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province. A statement from the department says Monday’s raid took place in the Mastung district. It says the slain men were members of the Baluch Liberation, a separatist group that often targets police and troops. The raid came hours after insurgents killed a sailor and wounded two others in an attack on a Pakistani Navy vehicle in Baluchistan. The province has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by separatist groups.