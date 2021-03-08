Malala takes her passions to the small screen with Apple

NEW YORK (AP) — Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel Laureate known around the world for her activism promoting education for girls. She also loves Scooby Doo. The 23-year-old announced Monday that she has partnered with Apple TV Plus to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation and series for kids. Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at age 15 for insisting that girls have a right to an education. She survived the attack and went on to fight against girls’ oppression worldwide. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Yousafzai talked about her love of cartoons as an escape. She says they help her stay hopeful in a sometimes bleak world.