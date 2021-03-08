Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort

NEW YORK (AP) — In communities across the country, local pharmacy owners are among the people administering COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s not easy _ being a vaccine provider requires a big investment of time and paperwork, and for some, finding a location for a mass vaccination clinic. And there’s little if any money to be made in giving vaccinations. But owners say it’s more important to help people be safe. Local pharmacies have become vaccine providers by applying to state health officials and a federal program that last month began distributing vaccine to networks of independently owned pharmacies as well as the big national chains.