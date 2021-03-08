Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

That's according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations were announced Monday. They also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

About 30 million Americans or only about 9% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far.

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer