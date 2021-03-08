Female farmers protest against new Indian agriculture laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of female farmers have held sit-ins and a hunger strike in India’s capital in protests on International Women’s Day against new agricultural laws. The demonstrations were held at multiple sites on the fringes of New Delhi where tens of thousands of farmers have camped for more than three months to protest against the laws they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of big corporations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the laws are necessary to modernize agriculture. Women embody what agricultural experts call an “invisible workforce” on India’s vast farmlands. Nearly 75% of rural women in India who work full-time are farmers. Yet, less than 13% of women own the land they till.