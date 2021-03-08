Dozens of migrants scale fences into Spain’s Melilla enclave

MADRID (AP) — Authorities say dozens of migrants have scaled a double fence and entered the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco. Officials said that 59 migrants out of around 150 were able to get through on Monday. The Spanish government’s delegation in Melilla said that two of the migrants and three officers from Spain’s Civil Guard paramilitary force were slightly injured. It added that most of the migrants were stopped by Moroccan security forces. Those who managed to enter Spain will be tested for the coronavirus and spend a two-week quarantine in a government-run center for migrants. Over 2,200 people attempted the risky crossing last year by either land or sea, down from 7,900 in 2019.