Skip to Content

Defendant in deadly warehouse fire to serve sentence at home

8:27 pm National news from the Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derick Almena, the master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire during a music event, killing 36 people, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. However, he is unlikely to spend more time in jail after a judge ordered that he serve his term under house arrest and pay restitution. Almena pleaded guilty in January to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a second trial. The Dec. 2, 2016, inferno broke out at the warehouse during an electronic music event, trapping victims on the illegally constructed second floor. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content