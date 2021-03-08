COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several million people stand to save hundreds of dollars in health insurance costs, or more, under the Democratic coronavirus relief legislation on track to pass Congress. Winners include those covered by “Obamacare” or now signing up, self-employed people who buy their own insurance and don’t currently get federal help, laid-off workers struggling to retain employer coverage, and most anyone who collects unemployment. Potentially many more could benefit if about a dozen hold-out states accept the legislation’s Medicaid deal and expand their programs.