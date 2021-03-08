Charges filed in Spencer homicide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The lifeless body of a twenty-year-old was found, scarred with bullets, in rural Marathon County on December 29.

In the months since, authorities arrested three people they believe were involved in the homicide. On Monday, the county filed charges.

Court documents claim Jared Carl and Audrey Benson took the victim for a drive, with plans to smoke marijuana. Benson told authorities they were in a wooded area when she needed to use the bathroom.

When she walked into the woods, authorities said, Carl shot the victim several times.

Benson and Carl allegedly got back into the victim's bloodied vehicle and parked it at Carl's house.

Then, "he asked his father to help him get a tarp to cover the car and even told his father about the bullet holes, blood, and that someone had been shot in the car," said Assistant District Attorney Kerri Puig.

Now, Jared Carl was held on a million-dollar cash bond, facing first degree intentional homicide and several other charges.

Shawn Carl, his father, was held on a $55,000 cash bond, charged with harboring a felon and obstructing an officer.

Finally, Audrey Benson was held on a $15,00 cash bond, charged with harboring a felon and hiding a corpse.

All three are due back in court on Wednesday, March 17, for preliminary hearings.