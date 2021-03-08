Cambodia turns hotel into COVID hospital as cases rise

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A defunct luxury hotel in Cambodia’s capital has been converted into a 500-room coronavirus hospital. The Great Duke Phnom Penh hasn’t been in operation for two years. Work transforming the hotel wrapped up on Monday. Infections are on the rise in the Southeast Asian country. The spike was traced to a foreign resident who broke quarantine and went to a nightclub in February. Last week, authorities passed a new law that imposes criminal punishments for violating health rules. Critics say the law’s vague provisions allow for potential overreach. Cambodia has officially tallied 1,011 virus cases and no deaths.