Brazilian justice annuls sentences against Lula da Silva

SAO PAULO (AP) — A justice from Brazil’s top court on Monday annulled all sentences against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which for now restores his political rights and allows him to run for the presidency in next year’s election. Justice Luiz Edson Fachin wrote in his decision that the court in the city of Curitiba, which sentenced da Silva twice for corruption and money laundering, didn’t have the jurisdiction to put the leftist leader on trial. Both convictions stemmed from a mammoth corruption scandal at state-run oil giant Petrobras, brought to light by the so-called Car Wash investigation.