Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order directing the Department of Education to review policies implemented by Donald Trump’s administration, including changes to Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally funded institutions. Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he won the White House. Administration officials say Biden also will sign a second executive order on Monday formally establishing the White House Gender Policy Council. The order directing the Title IX review could pave the way to a major shift in how colleges handle allegations of sexual misconduct.