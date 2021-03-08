Asia shares mostly lower on selling of tech stocks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower despite hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. stimulus package passed the Senate over the weekend. Heavy selling of shares in technology companies pulled benchmarks lower in Japan and South Korea. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 2.3% after China’s foreign minister made ominous comments about the self-ruled island of Taiwan. The U.S. stimulus bill, which goes to the House again this week for final approval, provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits. Worries that a strong recovery might push inflation higher and prompt central banks to raise their ultra-low interest rates, making borrowing more expensive, also are overshadowing the markets.