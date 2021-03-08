Arizona man who wore horns in Capitol riot to remain jailed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has ruled that an Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol two months ago while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns will remain jailed until his trial. Judge Royce Lamberth concluded Jacob Chansley’s willingness to resort to violence and refusal to follow police orders during the siege signal that he wouldn’t follow court-ordered conditions of release. Lamberth said Chansley doesn’t fully appreciate the severity of the charges against him and found none of Chansley’s “many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions” to be persuasive.