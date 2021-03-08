$40M gender equality fund by Gates, Scott picks finalists

A gender equality philanthropic initiative spearheaded by Melinda Gates’ investment company, with support from MacKenzie Scott, has announced 10 project finalists for $40 million in funding slated to be awarded this summer. The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge, which is hosted by Gates’ Pivotal Ventures, said on International Women’s Day the finalists include women-led projects aiming to support victims of domestic violence, increase the influence of Black women in the South using advocacy, and double the reporting capacity of The 19th, a news organization reporting on gender, politics and policy.