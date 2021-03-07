Winter Recreation wrap up season

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Snow recreation and ski areas say they're gliding towards a successful end of season.

Like many industries, the business has been upended by the pandemic. They spent all summer trying to find ways to operate safely.

General manager of Granite Peak Ski Resort, Greg Fisher said, "the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the ski industry a lot this year. In kind of just running an operation, we're gonna keep some of the capacity limits next year were gonna keep it so it's just a little bit more enjoyable for everyone. "

With no major school vacations this year, revenue was spaced out through the week rather than hard hit on the weekend.

"It is impacting the rest of our business during the first of the week, were seeing night sales skyrocket this year. Were also seeing Fridays and Sunday pick up as well when we do sell out on Saturdays," said Fisher.



What was it like to run a sledding hill this winter? It has its ups and downs.

On-site manager of Sylvan Hill in Wausau Scott Arambel said, "considering everything we went trough and the restrictions we had to go under we did pretty well."

Keeping operations outside, and limiting concessions sales hit earnings hard.

Arambel continued, "financially we really needed people to come out, but it's also a great thing for the community. This year especially I think people came just because they didn't have anything else to do."

Despite challenges faced, both venues found new ways to run elements of their business they say they'll keep around in future years.

Sylvan Hill's last day of business was Sunday, but Granite Peak says they'll have snow to shred through April 18th.