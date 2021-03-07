Watch out for wildlife on roads

(WAOW) -- Wildlife hungry from winter are eager to grab a bite, but have forgotten the dangers of snacking on the side of the road.

Wild Instincts rehab of Rhinelander is urging drivers to slow down.

Due to the snow melt, wildlife may have a harder time getting out of the way of fast vehicles. Resulting in a potentially deadly situation for the animal.

Director of Wild Instincts, Mark Nanoit said, "eagles but there's a lot of other animals that are affected as well. Coyotes, foxes, all sorts of things. So if people look ahead in the road and see some ravens or crows or eagles circling around there's a good chance there's some road kill there and the best thing to do would be slow down."

Last year, wild instincts rescued 45 eagles alone. They say eagles tend to eat until they are so full they can no longer fly, so be cautious of them resting on the yellow lines.

If you see wildlife on the side of the road that appears to be in distress call a wildlife rehabilitation center, like Wild Instincts for help.

