UN says fire in Yemeni migrant detention center kills 8

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says a fire broke out in a detention center for migrants in Yemen’s capital, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 170 others. It says the cause of the fire at the detention center in Sanaa was not immediately clear. Among the injured were more than 90 migrants in serious condition. The detention center is run by the Houthi rebels who have controlled the capital since the outbreak of Yemen’s conflict more than six years ago. A U.N. official says the fire broke out in a hangar close to the main building of the detention center, which was housing more than 700 migrants.