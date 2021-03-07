Swiss vote on proposal to ban face coverings in public

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters are deciding on a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. Polls are pointing to a close outcome on Sunday. The measure would outlaw covering the face in public places. There would be exceptions at religious sites and for security and health reasons, such as the masks people are wearing to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations. Authorities would have two years to draw up detailed legislation. The Swiss government opposes the measure, calling it a ‘’marginal” issue that could hurt tourism.