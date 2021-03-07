Sunshine is Good!

Generally speaking, sunshine tends to help our mood. SAD, seasonal affective disorder is clinically proven. We get Vitamin D from the sun (among other things). Our region does not statistically see this much sun this time of year.

January-February is mostly cloudy/overcast 60% of the days. March tends to get better at “just” 55% mostly cloudy/overcast.

January 2021 we were about 50/50. 15 partly cloudy/clear days and 16 cloudy.

February of 2021, we had 24 of 28 days either partly cloudy or clear. That is a lot.

24/31 days last December were partly cloudy/sunny. Not bad.

20/31 days of March 2020 were partly cloudy/ sunny

27/31 days of March 2021 were partly cloudy/ sunny

The US average is 205 days of sun/year. Wausau averages 186.