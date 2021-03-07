Sunshine is Good!
Generally speaking, sunshine tends to help our mood. SAD, seasonal affective disorder is clinically proven. We get Vitamin D from the sun (among other things). Our region does not statistically see this much sun this time of year.
January-February is mostly cloudy/overcast 60% of the days. March tends to get better at “just” 55% mostly cloudy/overcast.
January 2021 we were about 50/50. 15 partly cloudy/clear days and 16 cloudy.
February of 2021, we had 24 of 28 days either partly cloudy or clear. That is a lot.
24/31 days last December were partly cloudy/sunny. Not bad.
20/31 days of March 2020 were partly cloudy/ sunny
27/31 days of March 2021 were partly cloudy/ sunny
The US average is 205 days of sun/year. Wausau averages 186.