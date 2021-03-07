Streaming services soar as customers cut cable

Wisconsin (WAOW)-- Over the past year, there has been a rise in streaming service options. TV companies took their shows from cable and made them exclusively available on their streaming apps.

Experts say this is just the beginning.

"Today you're seeing a lot of those content providers taking their content, packaging it up, and putting it in their own streaming service and that's mainly because the pricing of cable is continuing to increase," TDS Business Manager Josh Worrell said.

TV companies are wanting to charge more to air their shows on cable. Doing this, however, raises the price of cable, something Worrell said companies are trying to avoid so they don't have to keep raising prices for customers.

"They're going to get their money either way. It's either going to be on a streaming service or it's going to be through cable and they're going to continue raising their prices either avenue you go," Worrell said.

When companies use streaming services instead of cable it saves them money by not having to go through another company. However, the prices of those streaming services will not stay low for long.

Internet connectivity plays a large role in whether or not people are able to stream or keep cable.

"Thankfully with TDS and Starlink, with a couple of other, newer things coming on to the market it's getting better but from an IT company, we still struggle with- we still have a lot of customers on Dial-Up," Founder and Owner of Sprinter IT Chris Tiffany said.

He said another draw to streaming services is being able to continue watching shows when travelling or switching devices.

"I think as the world continues to evolve, folks want their Netflix, want their Hulu, want their whatever, bringing with them anywhere they go," Tiffany said.