Spain starts culling of 900 cattle after 2 months at sea

MADRID (AP) — The culling of nearly 900 cattle that were deemed unfit after spending two months at sea has begun in the Mediterranean port of Cartagena. Spain’s Agriculture Ministry said Saturday that the cattle were being slaughtered “in strict compliance with Spanish and European norms regulating the health and wellbeing of animals.” The cattle set sail from Spain on Dec. 18 and returned to dock on Feb. 25. But both Turkey and Libya refused to let the cattle disembark due to suspicions about their health. After returning to Spain weeks later, government veterinarians deemed that the animals were to be culled. Animal rights groups have denounced the culling.