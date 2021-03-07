Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V vaccine, questions are arising over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. Millions of doses are expected in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East in a wave of vaccine diplomacy by Russia. Early criticism of Sputnik V has been blunted by a report in a British medical journal that showed it was safe and effective. That could help revamp Russia’s image to one of a scientific, technological and benevolent power.