Myanmar police fire on protesters in ancient former capital

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar’s ancient former capital, Bagan, have opened fire on demonstrators protesting last month’s military takeover, wounding several people, according to witness accounts and videos on social media. At least five people were reported wounded as police sought to break up the protest. Bullet casings collected at the scene indicated that live rounds were also fired. Large protests have occurred daily across many cities and towns since the Feb. 1 coup, and security forces have responded with greater use of lethal force and mass arrests. Protests elsewhere Sunday, including in Yangon and Mandalay, were also met with the use of force.