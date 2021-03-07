Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer of an Iranian-British national detained in Iran on widely refuted spying charges has told The Associated Press that she has finished her five-year sentence, although it remains unclear whether she can leave the country. Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency says that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been summoned to court again on March 13. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted on widely condemned espionage charges.