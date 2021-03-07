India sets up holding center for Rohingya in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center, in a process that they say is for the deportation of thousands of the refugees living in the region. Police say the move began Saturday following a directive from the region’s home department to identify Rohingya living in the southern city of Jammu. Police say around 5,000 Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Jammu in the past few years. A jail has been converted into the holding center in the outskirts of Jammu. Since Saturday, officials have called hundreds of Rohingya to a stadium in the city, taking their personal details and biometrics and testing them for the coronavirus