Greek police, protesters clash in Athens suburb

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have clashed with more than 500 protesters in an Athens suburb, using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd. The crowd was protesting police violence, but views of what happened earlier Sunday diverge widely. Police say that a motorcycle patrol went to suburb Nea Smyrni’s main square just before 3 p.m. Sunday to investigate lockdown violations and that they were set upon by a group of 30 people. But videos uploaded on several websites show peaceful citizens arguing with police and suddenly being thrown to the ground and attacked with batons.