GOP pushes bills to allow social media ‘censorship’ lawsuits

Republican state lawmakers want social media giants to face costly lawsuits for policing content on their websites, taking aim at a federal law that prevents internet companies from being sued for removing posts. GOP politicians in two dozen states have introduced bills that would allow for civil lawsuits against platforms for what they call “censorship” of posts, with many bills protesting the deletion of political and religious statements. Democrats are behind similar bills in at least two states. The federal liability shield has long been a target of former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.