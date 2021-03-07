German lawmaker to resign after his firm profited from masks

BERLIN (AP) — A lawmaker with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party says he will give up his seat in parliament and leave politics after it emerged that his company profited from deals to procure masks early in the pandemic. Nikolas Loebel of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union was blasted by his own party and opponents after it emerged Friday that a company he runs earned commissions of 250,000 euros ($298,000) from brokering contracts to buy masks. He said then that he should have been “more sensitive,” admitted that he had made a mistake and gave up his seat on parliament’s foreign affairs committee. That wasn’t enough for critics.