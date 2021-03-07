Ex-Catalan leader vows to keep fighting extradition to Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s former regional president admits it’s likely that he and two of his cohorts will lose their immunity as European Parliament members this week. But Carles Puigdemont tells The Associated Press “that would not be the end of the road.” Puigdemont and fellow Catalan separatists Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí face a vote by the European Parliament on Monday to lift their immunity as lawmakers, a move that has been recommended by parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee. That would allow Spain to once again pursue their extradition. So far, courts in Belgium, Germany and Britain have refused to send Puigdemont and his colleagues back.