Cancer screenings plummet amidst pandemic

(WAOW)-- The UW Carbone Cancer Center, alongside 78 other cancer societies are urging people to get tested and screened for cancer.

The groups noticed a large drop in testing and screening over the past year as people avoided doctor visits and hospitals in light of COVID-19. Doctors say breast and colon cancer are two of the most dangerous cancers if not caught in time.

"We are worried that there are people walking around with undiagnosed and unscreened cancers who will present later in their disease and have fewer treatment options," Oncologist at UW Carbone Cancer Center Dr. Sam Lubner said.

He explained that the sooner cancer is caught, the more treatment options patients have, leading to a better chance of survival.