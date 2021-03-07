Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has suspended defense cooperation with Myanmar and is redirecting humanitarian aid because of the military coup and the detention of an Australian citizen. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australian diplomats only had access to economic policy adviser Sean Turnell twice since he was detained in early February. The defense training program being suspended already had been restricted to non-combat areas such as English-language training. Australian humanitarian aid will be directed away from Myanmar government and government-related entities. It will focus on the immediate humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable and poor in Myanmar including the Rohingyas and other ethnic minorities.