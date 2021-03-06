Wisconsin Senators respond to the Senate’s approval of the relief bill

WASHINTON (WKOW) --Both of Wisconsin's U.S. senators have their views on the Senate's decision to approve a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, Saturday morning.

The relief bill is also known as the American Rescue Plan. It is set to go onto the House for approval.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, announced in a press release on Saturday afternoon she voted in favor of the bill to support Wisconsin.

"We have not beaten this pandemic and people are still struggling in Wisconsin. I have supported taking bold legislative action to provide help to Wisconsin families, schools, workers and small businesses and now we are providing that help," Baldwin said in a written statement. "The American Rescue Plan is the support Wisconsin needs right now to help us get past this public health crisis and move our economy forward."

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said at a press on Saturday that “this is not Covid relief - it is a massive debt burden that further mortgages our children’s future.

He continued, "I support helping people truly affected by the pandemic, but we should have targeted the unspent $1 trillion from previous bills first. The economy is already in a strong recovery, and this bill could spark harmful inflation. It was unneeded and unwise.”