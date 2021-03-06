Wisconsin native uses creativity to prep for the NFL draft

(WAOW) -- Two players at Wisconsin were invited to the 2021 NFL scouting combine but one players from Wisconsin got an invite as well.

Quinn Meinerz a left guard out of Wisconsin-Whitewater will show his stuff in front of scouts for his chance at being drafted to the league.

Meinerz said growing up in the badger state, it was his dream to play for Wisconsin one day, but they never called. Instead he landed at UW-Whitewater, and competed in the Reece's Senior Bowl this past year. So what's it like for a D# guy with a chip on his shoulder to get an opportunity for the big show?

"It speak to who I am and what i've been able to do," said Meinerz.

"I think everyone's dream in Wisconsin is to grow up and play for the badgers. Either you go to the badgers or you go division 3 in Wisconsin that's just the that's just the reality of it, so I was like 'alright' when I realized I wasn't going to the badgers I decided to go D3 and Whitewater was able to offer me that. It's cool to have it all kind of come together and at the end of they day I got what I wanted out of all of this," Meinerz continued.

The Senior was making the transition from left guard to center in preparation for the draft. But D3 football didn't have a season, so instead he trained by taking reps against anything …. and just about anywhere.

"I had to be really creative with how I was able to work out, and play center at the same time. I had to teach myself how to play center in the backyard, I was snapping it into a trashcan and working out in the basement until gym started opening up, recorded myself in my backyard with a gopro and started a Youtube channel so I could record myself snapping into the trashcan so I can sort of get a feel for where the snaps are going and so that way I could kind of correct myself if they were good or not."

Meinerz says the creativity in his training has been coupled with early morning wake up calls, strict eating habits and a whole 'lot of watching NFL centers on the internet.

The NFL combine is on Tuesday, but many universities have Pro Day's hosted at home in the weeks to follow. The 2021 NFL draft begins Thursday, April 29th.